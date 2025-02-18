ESPN Star Makes Controversial Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards Statement
The San Antonio Spurs lucked out in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, landing the first-overall pick to select generational talent Victor Wembanyama. The 7-foot-3 French phenom has already taken over the league, averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks per game as a sophomore, on his way to becoming the youngest NBA Defensive Player of the Year winner in league history.
Wembanyama possesses every tool a franchise could ask for from their superstar player, and the Spurs big man has the potential to become the face of the league and an all-time great.
While Wembanyama has the potential to be the best player in the world, there are some doubters that he can be the face of the NBA. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith shut down the idea of Wembanyama becoming the face of the league, calling for Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards to step up into that spot.
"I don't believe an international player can be the face of the NBA," Smith said. "The NBA is an American born sport... My wish is that Anthony Edwards changes his mind."
While the NBA has never seen an international player become the face of the league, many would argue that the top four players in the league are all international, not including Spurs phenom Wembanyama. The NBA has been taken over by international talent, so having the "face of the NBA" being international would not be outlandish.
