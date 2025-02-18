Inside The Spurs

ESPN Star Makes Controversial Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards Statement

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith called out NBA stars Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Edwards

Logan Struck

Jan 27, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Antonio Spurs lucked out in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, landing the first-overall pick to select generational talent Victor Wembanyama. The 7-foot-3 French phenom has already taken over the league, averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks per game as a sophomore, on his way to becoming the youngest NBA Defensive Player of the Year winner in league history.

Wembanyama possesses every tool a franchise could ask for from their superstar player, and the Spurs big man has the potential to become the face of the league and an all-time great.

Chuck's Global Stars forward Victor Wembanyama (1) of the San Antonio Spurs
Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Chuck's Global Stars forward Victor Wembanyama (1) of the San Antonio Spurs dunks the ball against Chuckís Global Stars during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While Wembanyama has the potential to be the best player in the world, there are some doubters that he can be the face of the NBA. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith shut down the idea of Wembanyama becoming the face of the league, calling for Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards to step up into that spot.

"I don't believe an international player can be the face of the NBA," Smith said. "The NBA is an American born sport... My wish is that Anthony Edwards changes his mind."

While the NBA has never seen an international player become the face of the league, many would argue that the top four players in the league are all international, not including Spurs phenom Wembanyama. The NBA has been taken over by international talent, so having the "face of the NBA" being international would not be outlandish.

Related Articles

De'Aaron Fox, Victor Wembanyama Spearhead Spurs' New Era

Breaking Down San Antonio Spurs After NBA Trade Deadline

How Spurs' Stephon Castle Proved De'Aaron Fox Right

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Home/News