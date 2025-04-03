ESPN Star Makes Prediction on Spurs Veteran Chris Paul's NBA Future
SAN ANTONIO — Chris Paul is no stranger to basketball. He never has been, and won't be for the duration of his involvement with the NBA. Even if he ceases playing.
Wednesday evening, the 20-year veteran logged an efficient 17 points and eight assists to lead the shorthanded San Antonio Spurs to a road win over the resting Denver Nuggets in a performance that made just about every player on the court forget his age.
"It was a really good team win," acting Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "We had guys that stepped up that had been working and waiting for their opportunity, and all nine guys had moments tonight with really big plays."
This season, Paul became the NBA's second all-time assister and has set a plethora of milestones for any player at this stage of their career. With as much knowledge as he brings to the floor, he's not likely done just yet, but multiple pathways remain open when he does decide to retire.
"He's got all the options on the table," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said. "I think he could go coach in the league next year ... but knowing Chris Paul, he's going to want to be out on that court."
Whether Paul sees himself as a future coach or simply a player mentor remains to be seen, but if he's made anything clear this season, it's that basketball remains his top priority.
And as long as he can play it, that's what he intends to do.
