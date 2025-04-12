ESPN Star Makes Strong Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tim Duncan Take
Apparently, Tim Duncan has company.
The San Antonio Spurs legend has long been considered among the best power forwards in NBA history, yet at the same time, overlooked.
ESPN Personality Kendrick Perkins killed two birds with one stone Saturday morning. He named Tim Duncan the greatest power forward of all time, as well as his successor.
“In my eyes, Giannis is the second-greatest power forward of all time behind Tim Duncan,” Perkins said.
This season, Antetokounmpo has averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game — matching his points per game total from a year ago. On his career, he’s earned two Most Valuable Player Awards and remains near the top of the NBA in terms of overall performance.
The Bucks secured the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference this season; they’re set to face the No. 4-seeded Indiana Pacers in a playoff rematch. Antetokounmpo will play a pivotal role in the outcome, and depending on Damian Lillard’s prognosis, he might receive help.
Lillard was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his calf — a similar condition as both Ausar Thompson and Victor Wembanyama — but hasn’t been ruled out for the season yet.
If he’s able to aid Antetokounmpo on another playoff push, it would certainly help his case on the all-time power forward list. And help validate Perkins’ point.
