Ex-Lakers, Spurs Guard’s Bold Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox Statement
The state of Texas might be known by many in the sports world as one that is passionate and proud of its high school football scene, but its NBA teams are becoming some of the best in the league. Texas has had two of the last three number one overall picks, with Victor Wembanyama going to the San Antonio Spurs in 2023 and Cooper Flagg going to the Dallas Mavericks in 2025.
Furthermore, the Houston Rockets made a splash early in their offseason, trading for 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant. Now, the state of Texas is full of strong duos, but ex-Los Angeles Lakers and Spurs Champion Danny Green thinks that there's one that sticks out among the rest.
When asked on ESPN's First Take which Texas duo he's the highest on between the Spurs, Mavericks, and Rockets, Green sided with his former team in this debate. "I'm looking at the Spurs. I wanna see a healthy Wemby and De'Aaron Fox. We never got a chance to get them at full-strength last year...For me, it's that duo," Green said.
The three-time NBA Champion went on to praise the core around the Spurs duo, citing players like second overall pick Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, and Jeremy Sochan. While the Spurs were the lowest in the standings among the three teams last year, Green seems to be projecting a jump next year.
Entering free agency next week and with an offseason still ahead, there's no ruling out the Spurs potentially making more moves before the start of next season. However, it seems as though Fox and Wembanyama are here to stay and will look to return San Antonio to the postseason in 2026.
