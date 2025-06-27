Spurs Star Sends Message to New Celtics Rookie After NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft has concluded, with players from all across the world finding their landing spots across the association. 59 players heard their names called over the two-day event, and many other players signed two-way and Exhibit 10 contracts afterward.
Looking at the Boston Celtics, a team that hasn't been a big player in the draft for several seasons now, they were able to walk away with three players over the two rounds. With Jayson Tatum sidelined for most of next season, these rookies might find a chance to get on the court. 46th overall, the Celtics selected center Amari Williams, and a San Antonio Spurs star sent a message to him.
"Keep putting England on the map!!!" Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan posted to his Instagram story. While Sochan is a member of the Polish national team, he was raised in England, and that's where he became familiar with the game of basketball.
As for Williams, he grew up in Nottingham and then began his college career at Drexel, where he played for four seasons. For his final season, he transferred to Kentucky, displaying his defensive abilities, rebounding, and playmaking under Mark Pope. Now, heading to Boston, minutes at the center position seem to be opening up.
However, Williams will begin on a two-way contract with the Celtics and will have to earn his right if he wants to break into a Boston center rotation that's likely to be without Luke Kornet and already without Kristaps Porzingis.
