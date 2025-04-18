Inside The Spurs

Ex-NBA Champion Makes Bold Lakers-Timberwolves Playoff Prediction

Former San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green makes bold prediction on Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves playoff series

Feb 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Clark (22) during the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves are one of the most intriguing first round matchups in the NBA Playoffs as fans get their first look at LeBron James and Luka Doncic playing together at the biggest time of the year.

Based on Luka's success against Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, and the Timberwolves in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the majority of fans and experts are leaning towards the Lakers to move past the Timberwolves. San Antonio Spurs legend Danny Green believes there is more pressure on Luka to deliver than there is on Edwards.

"They brought him here to win a championship. In the playoffs, the game slows down. If he's not scoring well, they don't win. You know they're going to attack him on the defensive end of the floor. For the Lakers to win, Luka has to play well," stated Green on ESPN's First Take.

Stephen A. Smith pointed to Luka having LeBron James on his team as the reason why the Lakers would be fine should Luka not be at his best.

Luka and the Mavericks beat the Timberwolves in five games in the 2024 Western Conference Finals. Luka averaged 32 points per game in the series and shot 43% from three on ten attempts per game.

luka lebro
As the three seed, the Lakers will have home court advantage in the series. Game One takes place on Saturday, April 19.

Jeremy is an avid OKC Thunder fan who has been writing about basketball, hockey, MMA, and pro wrestling for nearly two decades with bylines on Fightful, Fansided, and more.

