Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to Victor Wembanyama Injury News
The San Antonio Spurs made a massive trade deadline deal, trading away some rotational players and draft capital to land Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox. Pairing Fox alongside the elite talent of Victor Wembanyama, the two were expected to form one of the top duos in the league and make a playoff push after the All-Star break.
Unfortunately, news broke that Wembanyama was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a blood clot, essentially putting an end to the Spurs' playoff chances. Now, with the rest of the season ahead of them to develop their young talent, former NBA guard Patrick Beverley addressed what the Wembanyama injury means and the rest of the season going forward in San Antonio.
"That's scary, not only for basketball, but just for him," Beverley said on Wembanyama's blood clot. "I think De'Aaron Fox, I think this is a good opportunity. 'Our main guy's down, let's see what I can do with this team. At the same time, me wanting an extension, me wanting this contract that I feel like I deserve.'"
Since the All-Star break, the Spurs hold just a 1-4 record, with two of their losses coming to the New Orleans Pelicans. While it's an opportunity for Fox to show out, it's also an opportunity for young players like Stephon Castle to see an increased role.
The Spurs will be back in action on Saturday, closing out their four-game road trip against the Memphis Grizzlies. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.
