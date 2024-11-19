Ex-Spur Stephen Jackson Makes Bold Claim About Gregg Popovich
Former NBA forward Stephen Jackson, who won a championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 2003, has never been one to hold back his opinions.
Known for his candidness and willingness to challenge conventional narratives, Jackson recently shared his unique perspective on Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich during an appearance on the Club 520 Podcast with Jeff Teague.
"Some people think I'm crazy, but Pop is not a great coach; he's a great leader," Jackson said.
Jackson elaborated by pointing to Popovich’s ability to develop talent across the organization.
"Look at all the coaches that came under Pop, who are now head coaches somewhere else," he continued. "Film guys from the Spurs became GMs and team presidents somewhere else, like Sam Presti. When I played for the Spurs, I had an offensive coach and a defensive coach during timeouts. My offensive coach was Mike Budenholzer. He's been the coach of the year two times by now. The defensive coach was Mike Brown, and each came in during timeouts. That's why I say he's a great leader: because he has everybody, from GMs all the way down to the ball boys, thinking it's a championship or bust."
Stephen Jackson’s NBA career spanned 14 seasons, during which he built a reputation as a versatile scorer, tough defender, and fiery competitor.
After entering the league as a second-round pick in 1997, Jackson played for several teams, including the Indiana Pacers, Golden State Warriors, and Charlotte Bobcats, but his stint with the Spurs remains a highlight.
Jackson was a key contributor during San Antonio’s 2003 title run, providing clutch performances in the playoffs alongside Tim Duncan and Tony Parker.
Despite being a journeyman later in his career, Jackson’s impact on and off the court has endured.
He is perhaps best remembered for his role in the infamous "Malice at the Palace" brawl as a member of the Pacers, but his contributions to the game and his outspoken personality have kept him relevant in NBA conversations long after his retirement.
