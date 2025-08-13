Generational Phenom Draws Victor Wembanyama, Giannis Antetokounmpo Comparisons
While NBA teams will always be looking for the next Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James, they are also keeping an eye out for the next "unicorn." No, not an actual mythical unicorn with a horn, but a player who has a set of skills and measurements that are unique and unlike those of their size.
In this unicorn-hunting process, numerous teams have struck out in their pursuit of these prospects. Some of these misses have included the Milwaukee Bucks drafting Thon Maker in 2016 and the Toronto Raptors selecting Bruno Caboclo in 2014.
However, there have also been some hits in this chase as well. Giannis Antetokounmpo was definitely one, as the unknown Greek prospect has since blossomed into an all-time legend with two MVPs to his name. While he didn't pan out as well, the New York Knicks hit on their pick with Kristaps Porzingis. Most recently, the San Antonio Spurs took the most obvious unicorn in Victor Wembanyama.
While there could be some more unicorn prospects on the way in the next few years, one has already popped up on the radars of fans with the hopes that he can be that next generational prospect.
The Next Great "Unicorn" Prospect?
FC Barcelona U18 center Mohamed Dabone has caught the eyes of the basketball community and NBA Draft analysts, as he's drawn comparisons to both Wembanyama and Antetokounmpo for his skillset at 6-foot-11. As seen in the clips, Dabone displays excellent shot blocking skills, along with an outside shot and the ability to crash the glass.
However, a major question remains around his age, a rather common debate with international prospects. Some sources have him listed as 13 years old, such as the post, while others say he could be 17 years old. A major difference, it also affects which year he ends up entering the NBA Draft, assuming he does.
As has been seen over the last decade in basketball, more and more high-quality prospects continue to come from overseas. While the 2025 NBA Draft saw mainly collegiate talent at the top, the 2024 Draft's top two picks were both from France in Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr. Whichever national team lands Dabone could have a star on their hands to compete against the next generation.
