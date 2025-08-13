Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper’s NBA 2K26 Ratings Revealed
On NBA Draft night, players watch their dreams come true as they hear their names called and learn which franchise they'll be beginning their career with. For Cooper Flagg, he heard his name called first to the Dallas Mavericks, and as expected, Dylan Harper followed behind him as the second overall pick to the San Antonio Spurs.
As is the case typically with the top two picks, they'll be compared against one another for the rest of their careers, even more so because the two will both be starting their careers in Texas and facing off four times a year in the Southwest Division. With their official NBA debuts coming in October, fans can't wait till they get to chance to see them on the floor.
However, before that, fans can envision how Flagg, Harper, and all the other rookies will play when NBA 2K26 releases on August 29th for those with early access and September 5th for the rest. One of the premier gaming franchises, Mavericks and Spurs fans will be able to do simulations and play with their top draft picks.
In addition to the constantly debated and criticized mechanics of the game, which seem to be changing according to 2K developers, the most prominent debate is players and their 2K ratings. With players constantly looking to improve their rating and prove the developers wrong, 2K just shared the Top 10 rookies for the upcoming 2K26 release.
NBA 2K26 Rookie Ratings
At the top, and to no surprise, is Flagg at an 82 overall, which was revealed during the NBA Summer League. Following behind him is Harper at a 78 overall, and Ace Bailey (77), V.J. Edgecombe (76), and Kon Knueppel (75) rounding out the top five.
No player listed with a Top 10 rookie rating was drafted outside of the Top 10 in the 2025 NBA Draft, and Phoenix Suns rookie Khaman Maluach is the highest-rated rookie relative to draft spot (seventh-ranked rookie, drafted 10th overall).
As has been the case every year, ratings will be updated throughout the season, and it's likely several rookies will end the 2025-26 season with an 80 overall or higher.
Looking back on Flagg and Harper, fans will get to see them debut against each other, when the Mavericks host the Spurs on Wednesday, October 22nd.
