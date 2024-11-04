Gregg Popovich Out: Who Is Mitch Johnson, the Spurs’ Stand-In Coach?
With head coach Gregg Popovich sidelined indefinitely due to a health issue, the San Antonio Spurs have turned to assistant coach Mitch Johnson to take the reins.
Johnson, who joined the Spurs' coaching staff in 2019, now faces the challenge of guiding a young team off to a promising 3-3 start. Known for his steady demeanor and strong rapport with players, Johnson seems ready for the role.
Originally from Seattle, Johnson played college ball at Stanford, earning a sociology degree before a three-year professional stint that included time in the NBA G League.
His mix of experience as both a player and coach has helped him develop a keen understanding of the Spurs' system, making him a natural choice to step in during Popovich’s absence.
Johnson’s debut as acting head coach went smoothly, leading the Spurs to a hard-fought 113-110 win over the Timberwolves on Saturday.
“Mitch did a great job, man. I think our whole coaching staff did," Spurs guard Chris Paul said. "Things happen in this league all the time, and just like with the players, it’s next man up. So, shoutout to Mitch; he did a great job tonight.”
For now, Johnson’s main task is to keep up the momentum for a Spurs team focused on developing its young core, led by Victor Wembanyama and breakout star Jeremy Sochan.
While no timeline has been set for Popovich’s return, Johnson’s calm, familiar presence on the bench gives the Spurs some continuity as they navigate the season without their longtime leader