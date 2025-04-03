Inside The Spurs

How Spurs Win Over Nuggets Directly Affects LeBron James, Lakers

The San Antonio Spurs weren't the only team excited about their win over the Denver Nuggets

Matt Guzman

Mar 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Mar 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

SAN ANTONIO — The injury-stained San Antonio Spurs weren't the only ones with something to celebrate Wednesday night.

After downing the Denver Nuggets on the road, 113-106, San Antonio secured the bounce-back win it was looking for on Night 2 of its back-to-back series. The only catch? Both sides of the court featured significantly fewer players.

Leading up to the contest, the Spurs were already going to be down their two stars in Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox. Charles Bassey was grouped in with them as he continues to manage the acute-on-chronic bone bruise in his left knee. But Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson, too?

That wasn't initially in the cards.

Denver was also short its stars, as all five of its starters were rested by Michael Malone — each of them listed for various reasons on the team's injury report.

Once the 48 minutes were up, San Antonio didn't move up the ladder in the Western Conference, but it did shake things up, particularly for LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

With the loss, Denver fell just below the Lakers in the West standings with a 47-30 record. It remains the same amount of games behind the No. 2-seeded Houston Rockets along with the Lakers, but the tiebreaker falls in favor of the latter.

The result was Los Angeles taking sole possession of the No. 3 seed with only seven games remaining in the regular season. If it wins out or still tops the Pacific Division, that's how it will stay.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James
Mar 31, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) catches an inbound pass during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

If one thing is certain, the Spurs are certainly enjoying their by-committee victory over Denver. They also might be laughing, especially if they end up re-seeding the Nuggets for the second straight season.

Related Articles

What Does Grizzlies' Taylor Jenkins Firing Mean for Spurs?

In Face of Adversity, Spurs Turn to Hardwood ‘Sanctuary’

Sandro Mamukelashvili Reminds Spurs What Winning Feels Like

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News