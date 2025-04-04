Injury Report: Cleveland Cavaliers vs San Antonio Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs are hosting the number one seed in the Eastern Conference on Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
This will be the second and final meeting of the season against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Their first meeting went in favor of the Cavaliers, ending in a final score of 124-116. It was a tightly contested second half with multiple lead changes, but the Cavaliers were able to break away from the Spurs in the final three minutes of the game.
The Spurs are entering the game with eight players listed on the injury report: De'Aaron Fox, Victor Wembanyama, Charles Bassey, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, Keldon Johnson, Riley Minix, and Jeremy Sochan.
De'Aaron Fox is listed as OUT with extensor tendon surgery of his left fifth finger.
Victor Wembanyama is OUT with right shoulder deep vein thrombosis.
Charles Bassey is questionable with left knee acute-on-chronic bone bruise injury management, David Duke Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, Harrison Ingram is out due to his two-way contract, Keldon Johnson is probable with lower back tightness, Riley Minix is out due to his two-way contract, and Jeremy Sochan is out with lower back inflammation.
The Cavaliers are entering the game with a clean injury report containing two players: Ty Jerome and Dean Wade.
Ty Jerome is out with left knee tendinitis and Dean Wade is out with an illness.
The San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
