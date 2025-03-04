Inside The Spurs

Injury Report: San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets

Nine players are listed on the San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets injury report

Dec 27, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson (22) and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) battle for position in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson (22) and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) battle for position in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The San Antonio Spurs have a rare matchup in which they'll be favored in as they face off against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

San Antonio is fresh off of a loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, while the Brooklyn Nets are currently on a four-game losing streak. The two teams combined have nine players listed on their injury report. Tuesday night's game will be their final regular season game against each other.

The Spurs have four players listed on their injury report: Victor Wembanyama, Charles Bassey, Stephon Castle, and Riley Minix.

Victor Wembanyama is out due to right shoulder deep vein thrombosis. He's out for the remainder of the season.

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama
February 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Chuck’s Global Stars forward Victor Wembanyama (1) of the San Antonio Spurs warms up before the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Charles Bassey is out due to a left knee acute-on-chronic bone bruise, Stephon Castle is questionable due to a left thumb sprain, and Riley Minix is out due to a G League two-way.

The Brooklyn Nets have five players listed on their injury report: Nic Claxton, Kendall Brown, Noah Clowney, Tosan Evbuomwan, and De'Anthony Melton.

Nic Claxton is available with a nasal fracture, Kendall Brown is out with a G League two-way, Noah Clowney is out with a left ankle sprain, Tosan Evbuomwan is out with a G League two-way, and De'Anthony Melton with a left knee ACL tear.

The San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets face off at 8:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

