Injury Report: San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets
The San Antonio Spurs are continuing their four-game homestand against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.
This will be the second and final meeting of the regular season between these two teams. The Spurs, unfortunately, fell to the Hornets with a game-winning shot from Miles Bridges in their last meeting in a final score of 117-116.
Expect the Spurs to be shorthanded in every game from this point on since both De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama are now both ruled out for the season.
The Spurs have five players listed on their injury report: Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Charles Bassey, David Duke Jr., and Riley Minix.
Victor Wembanyama is OUT with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.
De'Aaron Fox is OUT as he will undergo season-ending surgery in his left hand.
Charles Bassey is out with a left knee acute-on-chronic bone bruise, David Duke Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, and Riley Minix is out due to his two-way contract.
The Hornets have seven players listed on their injury report: Damion Baugh, Tre Mann, Brandon Miller, Josh Okogie, Tidjane Salaun, KJ Simpson, and Grant Williams.
Damion Baugh is out due to his two-way contract, Tre Mann is out with disc herniation, Brandon Miller is out due to right wrist ligament repair, Josh Okogie is out with a left hamstring strain, Tidjane Salaun is out on G League assignment, KJ Simpson is out due to his two-way contract, and Grant Williams is out with right ACL repair. LaMelo Ball is listed as available.
The San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality
How Spurs' Stephon Castle Proved De'Aaron Fox Right