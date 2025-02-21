Inside The Spurs

Injury Report: San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons

The San Antonio Spurs are on the second night of a back-to-back against the Pistons

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The San Antonio Spurs are hosting the red-hot Detroit Pistons who are currently on a four-game winning streak. Friday's game will be the first meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Spurs swept the season series last year and split the series the previous two seasons.

San Antonio received some devastating news about Victor Wembanyama missing the whole season on Thursday, but that didn't stop them from beating the Phoenix Suns. Without Wembanyama, the team is still looking to make a playoff push.

The Spurs have three players listed on their injury report: Victor Wembanyama, Charles Bassey, and Riley Minix.

Victor Wembanyama is OUT for the remainder of the season as he has been diagnosed with blood clots in his right shoulder.

Charles Bassey is probable with a left MCL sprain and Riley Minix is out with a G League two-way. De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Chris Paul are all listed as available.

The Pistons have five players listed on their report: Jaden Ivey, Bobi Klintman, Ron Harper Jr., Daniss Jenkins, and Tolu Smith.

Jaden Ivey is out with a left fibula fracture, Bobi Klintman is out on a G League assignment, Ron Harper Jr., Daniss Jenkins, and Tolu Smith are all out due to their two-way G League contracts. Cade Cunningham is listed as available.

Detroit Pistons Cade Cunningham
Feb 2, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates in the first half against the Chicago Bulls at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons will face off Friday at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Published
