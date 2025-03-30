Inside The Spurs

Injury Report: San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors

The San Antonio Spurs will be shorthanded against the Golden State Warriors

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dribbles against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
The San Antonio Spurs are back home after a three-game road trip, hosting the Golden State Warriors this Sunday night.

Sunday's game will be the second meeting of the season between these two teams. The Spurs took game one of the series after they climbed over a 17-point deficit in the third quarter. San Antonio held the Warriors scoreless for over four minutes in the fourth quarter.

Victor Wembanyama led the way for the Spurs with 25 points, 7 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 blocks, and 1 steal on 43/31/75 shooting splits.

The Spurs are entering the game with

Victor Wembanyama is listed as OUT with deep vein thrombosis of his right shoulder.

De'Aaron Fox is listed as OUT with extensor tendon surgery on his left fifth finger.

San Antonio Spurs players Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox
Feb 10, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard De'Aaron Fox (4) react during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Charles Bassey is probable with a left acute-on-chronic bone cruise, David Duke Jr. is out with a G League two-way, Harrison Ingram is out with a G League two-way, and Riley Minix is out with a G League two-way.

The Warriors have two players listed on their injury report: Steph Curry and Gary Payton II.

Steph Curry is listed as PROBABLE with a left pelvic contusion.

Gary Payton II is out with a left thumb ligament partial tear.

The San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors will face off at 7:00 p.m. EST.

