Injury Report: San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets
The San Antonio Spurs continue their road trip heading back to Texas, where they take on the Houston Rockets.
Both teams are coming into the game on the second night of a back-to-back. However, the Spurs have dropped their last three games, and the Rockets were able to secure a win in last night's game.
Wednesday night's game will be the fourth and final meeting between these two teams this regular season. As it currently stands the Spurs are trailing the Rockets in the series 1-2, winning Wednesday's game will at best get them the split for the season.
In their prior meeting, Victor Wembanyama led the team with 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocks but the Spurs will need to rely elsewhere with Victor's season-ending injury.
The Spurs have five players listed on their injury report: Victor Wembanyama, Charles Bassey, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix.
Victor Wembanyama is out with right shoulder deep vein thrombosis.
Charles Bassey is out with left knee acute-on chronic bone bruise, David Duke Jr. is out with a G League two-way, Harrison Ingram is out with a G League two-way, and Riley Minix is out with a G League two way.
The Rockets have five players listed on their injury report: Tari Eason, Fred VanVleet, N'Faly Dante, Jack McVeigh, and Cody Zeller.
Tari Eason is out with left lower leg injury management, Fred VanVleet is out with a right ankle sprain, N'Faly Dante is out with a G League two-way, Jack McVeigh is out with a G League two-way, and Cody Zeller is out due to not being with the team.
The San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets will face off Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality
Post-All-Star Break, Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle Has Fully Arrived