Injury Report: San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers
The San Antonio Spurs continue their four-game road trip with their first stop in the state of California. Tuesday's opponents are the Los Angeles Clippers.
This will be the final meeting of the regular season between the two teams, with the most recent game going in favor of the Clippers, ending in a final score of 128-116. The Spurs kept the game competitive but ultimately staggered in the fourth quarter, which allowed the Clippers to take advantage and secure the double-digit win.
Victor Wembanyama led the way for the Spurs, totaling 23 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, and 2 steals on 50/50/80 shooting splits.
The Spurs are entering the game with four players listed on their report: De'Aaron Fox, Victor Wembanyama, Riley Minix, and Jeremy Sochan.
Victor Wembanyama is listed as OUT for the remainder of the season as he deals with deep vein thrombosis of his right shoulder.
De'Aaron Fox is OUT due to extensor tendon surgery on his left fifth finger.
Riley Minix is out with labrum surgery in his left shoulder, and Jeremy Sochan is out with inflammation in his lower back.
The Clippers are entering the game with two players listed on their report: Kawhi Leonard and Amir Coffey.
Kawhi Leonard is QUESTIONABLE with injury management of his right knee.
Amir Coffey is out with left knee inflammation.
The San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers will face off at 10:30 p.m. EST.
