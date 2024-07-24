'I Was In Their Shoes': Inspired By His Idol, Blake Wesley Strives to Give Back to Young Athletes
Blake Wesley remembers some of his first role models.
The San Antonio Spurs guard, still just 21-years-old entering his third season in the NBA, came from Notre Dame before he was drafted by the Silver & Black late in the first round in 2022. In that moment, he achieved the dream he had for years prior.
That, he says, was thanks to another Fighting Irish basketball player.
“I had the chance to attend a basketball camp at Notre Dame when I was younger," Wesley told Spurs On SI. "One of the players that really inspired me was Demetrius Jackson. I wanted to grow up and be just like him, and now I hope to inspire the next generation of players in the same way."
He's done that. Not only did Wesley follow through by playing for Notre Dame in his college years like Jackson, but he also made the NBA and has since devoted time to serving local communities whenever he can — even getting to do so alongside his idol.
"Thank you to Jaden Ivey and Blake Wesley for stopping through to support next generation," Jackson wrote on X, formerly Twitter after a skills camp his foundation, "Elevate with Eleven," hosted at Marian High School in mid-June. "You never know who you can inspire."
A little over a month after making a trip to Indiana for Jackson's camp, Wesley is now set to expand his horizons even more with the same vision. This summer, he's joining the Jr. NBA in the Cayman Islands for a now-annual Camana Bay and Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA Basketball Camp.
Together with global investment company Dart, the NBA made the move to expand its Jr. NBA program to the British territory in order to serve a new demographic of young athletes aiming to one day play in the pros.
“We embrace this shared goal of expanding our grassroots basketball development efforts," NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum said. "and providing more opportunities for Cayman youth, fans and families to learn the values of the game and importance of a healthy, active lifestyle for years to come.”
Adding Wesley only made the deal sweeter.
For the league and the player.
"I was in their shoes once, looking up to NBA players, the same way they are looking at me now,” Wesley said. "I’m excited to pass on my passion for the game to young athletes. It’s a really special opportunity for me to do this camp and talk to the kids about what it takes to become a pro.
"I want kids to not only look up to me, but ... become better players than me.”
Per a release, the Jr. NBA program's global effort aims to educate young athletes in both physical skills and off-court attitude by hosting camps, clinics and everything in-between. Last season, the program reached more than 19 million athletes in six countries across Latin America and the Caribbean.
That number is only set to increase as the NBA continues its trek toward a more globalized game, and it makes sense why. With the influx of foreign talent like Luka Dončić, Giannis Antetokounmpo and even San Antonio's own Victor Wembanyama, reaching areas outside of the United States has become paramount.
That's why expanding to a place like the Cayman Islands was high on the league's radar when it formally announced the initiative last summer.
“Dart’s long-standing commitment to creating extraordinary places, experiences and opportunities in the Cayman Islands includes decades of support for youth sports,” Dart Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Mark VanDevelde said. “We look forward to enhancing this impact through the expansion of our partnership with the NBA."
As important as it is to the NBA, however, so, too is it for Wesley.
In his two seasons with the Spurs, he's begun to carve out a career for himself — something his coach, Gregg Popovich would attest to — and he's set to continue that quest in his third season. With San Antonio's roster being as young as it is, he has ample opportunity to truly crack the rotation and be an impact player.
But before he was a budding point guard, he was just a college hopeful.
Back then, his role models were everything. They represented everything he wanted to be, and he remembers them — which is why he wants to provide the same motivation that Jackson did him for the kids who are now up-and-coming.
Wesley also remembers his dreams. He remembers where he was before they became reality. Back at Notre Dame, taking the court for one of the most storied franchises in NBA history wasn't likely on his bingo card. He didn't know where he would end up. Now, he wouldn't have it any other way.
And his advice for the kids who stand where he once did?
He kept it simple.
“Just keep pushing forward everyday," Wesley said. "Nothing is possible without the man above, that’s the advice that I got from parents that I want to pass on. ... You never know when things can be taken from you.
"Every time I step on the court, I don’t take it for granted. One little thing can change everything, so I stay prayed up and keep God first.”