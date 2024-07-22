Spurs Shooting Guard Blake Wesley 'Can’t Wait to Learn' from Chris Paul
Although he's never hosted a Larry O'Brien Trophy, San Antonio Spurs free agent pickup Chris Paul is certainly a winner.
The 11-time All-NBA and nine-time All-Defensive point guard has been a prominent figure throughout his nearly two decades in the league for many reasons, and his spot on the NBA 75th Anniversary is evidence of that.
The 39-year-old joins a Spurs team that hasn't recorded a winning season since 2018-19. However, Paul is no stranger to elevating teams as he's the only player in NBA history to be part of four teams to set a franchise record for wins in a season.
Spurs shooting guard Blake Wesley spoke with HoopsHype on Sunday about his new teammate, and is really looking forward to absorbing the expertise of the 12-time NBA All-Star.
"I’m excited, man. He’s a great dude. We just worked out with him not too long ago at Summer League," Wesley said. "Yeah, so it’s good. He’s a great dude. He’s talking to me, coaching me, telling me to go handle the ball. I’m enjoying it so far and I can’t wait to learn and get the knowledge. Really take what he has. So I’m excited."
One of the teams that broke franchise records with Paul as the starting point guard was the Los Angeles Clippers. From the 2011-12 to the 2016-17 seasons, the Clippers were one of the most exciting teams in basketball due to their unstoppable alley-oops, which Paul was the catalyst for.
"I remember him and Blake Griffin from the ‘Lob City’," Wesley said. "Chris Paul is one of the people I liked growing up, so for him to be my teammate is kind of crazy. I remember when he and Griffin were going live. I’m excited for this year, looking to go further, get more wins, and just be a winner."
Of course, setting a Spurs franchise record in wins next season isn't exactly a realistic expectation for a team coming off of a 22-60 mark in 2022-23. Nevertheless, Wesley believes Paul's winning experience, will point San Antonio in the right direction, especially with a potential Lob City 2.0 between Paul and reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama.
"I feel like we are gonna surprise a lot of people," Wesley said. "We still have a lot of doubters and sleepers, so we want people to sleep on us because it’s only gonna motivate us, especially me. We just got Victor, Harrison Barnes, and Chris Paul. We added some vets to the team, so we’re looking to be good this year."
