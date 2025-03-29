Jayson Tatum's Injury Status for Celtics vs Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — Already riding a seven-game win streak, the Boston Celtics caught another lucky break.
Jayson Tatum, who sprained his ankle during the Celtics' March 24 game against the Sacramento Kings, had to sit out the ensuing contest against the Phoenix Suns. By Saturday, he was off the injury report in time to face the San Antonio Spurs on the road.
This season, Tatum is averaging 27.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and six assists on 45 percent shooting from the field. He's helped pace the Celtics all season as they've yet to reach 20 losses as the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed.
Boston's full injury report is as follows:
- J.D. Davison — Out (G League – Two-Way)
- Drew Peterson — Out (G League – Two-Way)
- Al Horford — Questionable (Left big toe sprain)
- Payton Pritchard — Questionable (Left hip flexor tightness)
- Xavier Tillman — Questionable (Left knee joint sprain)
The Spurs, meanwhile, will be without De'Aaron Fox, Victor Wembanyama, and Charles Bassey. Wembanyama has been sidelined since Feb. 20 with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, while Fox underwent surgery to repair ligament damage in his left pinkie. Bassey has missed a month with a bone bruise in his left knee.
After two successful Exhibit 10 deals, Bismack Biyombo was signed for the remainder of the season to help mitigate a lack of size, which will help when facing Kristaps Porzingis.
Will it be enough? That remains to be seen. But San Antonio will try.
Tipoff from Frost Bank Center is set for 8 p.m. EST.
