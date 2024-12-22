Just a Spurs Minute: Where Will Victor Wembanyama Land on the All-Time Blocks Charts?
Nobody who watches any level of NBA basketball whether it be through video games or live broadcasts will argue that Victor Wembanyama's offensive potential is nearly unmatched throughout the entire league.
However, that level of offensive versatility and prowess can sometimes overshadow another way in which the French Phenom embeds his fingerprints on any game he plays in - rim protection. Such was not the case, though, on Saturday night, as Wembanyama turned away a startling 10 shots for one of the more impressive double doubles of recent memory. He even flirted with a tripe double in the game as he pulled down 7 rebounds.
Efforts like that raise a question, though. When it's all said and done, where will Victor Wembanyama fall on the All-Time blocks list?
Hakeem Olajuwon currently tops those charts with 3,830 blocks, followed by Dikembe Mutombo with 3,289 with Kareem Abdul-Jabar coming in third with 3,189. It's no secret that those three names are the titans of the statistic. Mark Eaton sits in fourth with 3,064, and fellow Spur Tim Duncan rounds out the top five and serves as the last player to eclipse the 3,000 mark with 3,020.
All Wembanyama has to do in order to crack that top 5 mark, then, is to cross the 3,000 blocks barrier. So, where is he right now?
The Frenchman recorded 254 blocks last year in his rookie season. If he kept that total up, he would reach it in just under 12 full seasons of play. However, Wembanyama has been a defensive menace this year, and has adjusted to the speed of the league much faster than he did in his rookie campaign. His block totals for just 2024-25 currently sit at 87, putting him at 341 for his career. If Wembanyama stays healthy and has the longevity the Spurs organization hopes for, the young Frenchmanc could very well top the charts very soon.