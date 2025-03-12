Keldon Johnson Reacts to Former Teammate, Ex-Lakers Player, Joining New Team
If there was another person as excited for Lonnie Walker IV to be back in the NBA as himself, it may be Keldon Johnson.
"Well deserved," Johnson told KENS5's Jeff Garcia. "Everybody's path is different, but I'm extremely proud of Lonnie."
Walker spent time playing overseas with Zalgiris Kaunas in Lithuania before signing a two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers a few weeks ago. Since his arrival, he's logged four double-digit performances and averaged 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
Walker last played in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets during the 2023-24 season, when he averaged just under 10 points at 38 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Before that, he was a strong role player for the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs; the latter franchise he spent four seasons with to begin his career.
"His performances that he made overseas were huge," Johnson said of his former teammate. "To see him come back over here and still playing at a high level definitely shows you that he's capable of playing basketball anywhere."
Next up for Walker and the 76ers is a road trip to Canada to face the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Philadelphia has lost 15 of its last 18 contests and will look to get back in the win column before returning home to face the Indiana Pacers prior to a six-game road trip.
On that trip, Johnson will get to face his former teammate when the Spurs host the 76ers at Frost Bank Center. He just hopes it won't swing in his favor.
