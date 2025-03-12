Inside The Spurs

Keldon Johnson Reacts to Former Teammate, Ex-Lakers Player, Joining New Team

Former San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV is back in the NBA after signing with the 76ers

Matt Guzman

May 20, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28), guard Dennis Schroder (17), guard Lonnie Walker IV (4), guard Austin Reaves (15) and forward Anthony Davis (3) watch from the bench in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game three of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
If there was another person as excited for Lonnie Walker IV to be back in the NBA as himself, it may be Keldon Johnson.

"Well deserved," Johnson told KENS5's Jeff Garcia. "Everybody's path is different, but I'm extremely proud of Lonnie."

Walker spent time playing overseas with Zalgiris Kaunas in Lithuania before signing a two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers a few weeks ago. Since his arrival, he's logged four double-digit performances and averaged 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Walker last played in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets during the 2023-24 season, when he averaged just under 10 points at 38 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Before that, he was a strong role player for the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs; the latter franchise he spent four seasons with to begin his career.

"His performances that he made overseas were huge," Johnson said of his former teammate. "To see him come back over here and still playing at a high level definitely shows you that he's capable of playing basketball anywhere."

Next up for Walker and the 76ers is a road trip to Canada to face the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Philadelphia has lost 15 of its last 18 contests and will look to get back in the win column before returning home to face the Indiana Pacers prior to a six-game road trip.

On that trip, Johnson will get to face his former teammate when the Spurs host the 76ers at Frost Bank Center. He just hopes it won't swing in his favor.

Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

