Kevin Durant's Preferred Trade Teams Narrowed Down to Five Choices
The Kevin Durant sweepstakes have been the early talk of the 2025 offseason. As the likelihood of the Suns and the 15-time All-Star parting ways this summer increases, a plethora of teams are expected to show significant interest.
Durant is coming off another excellent season, averaging 26.6 points per game on 52.7% from the field and an incredible 43% from beyond the arc. While he only played in 62 games due to multiple injuries, Durant is still playing at an elite level on the offensive end.
The Suns have been engaged in talks with teams regarding Durant since the trade deadline, and with many young teams looking to upgrade or capitalize on a treasure trove of draft capital, Durant is a highly sought-after commodity.
A new report from ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania revealed that Durant and his business partner Rich Kleiman have narrowed down their search to five teams.
"Teams that have expressed interest in Durant, sources said, mainly feature the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks," Charania wrote.
He went on to write, "Several wild-card suitors have made inquiries on Durant in the past seven to 10 days...Suns officials and Kleiman will continue to meet on trade conversations -- with talks expected to escalate before the NBA draft later this month."
The San Antonio Spurs remain one of the teams with high interest, and they own the number 2 and number 14 overall picks in this June's NBA Draft.
Any package for Durant would likely start with Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson or Harrison Barnes (to align the salaries) and the 14th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Outside of those assets, the Spurs can include a 2027 first-round pick (via the Atlanta Hawks) and their own 2029 first-round pick to make the package more enticing.
A likely wild summer awaits the Spurs, and with a future Hall-of-Fame player in Durant available, it is expected that San Antonio will offer a King's Ransom.
