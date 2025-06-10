Ex-Spurs Champion Responds to Viral LeBron James Block
The San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat had a couple of incredible NBA Finals battles in 2013 and 2014, especially as LeBron James and Tim Duncan went at it, two of the greatest to ever play the game.
James and the Heat got the best of San Antonio in their 2013 Finals matchup, winning 4-3. Of course, the series was highlighted by Ray Allen's clutch game-tying corner three-pointer in Game 6 to ultimately force a Game 7, which the Heat would go on to win.
While Ray Allen was the hero, LeBron James continued to dominate. It was not James' best Finals showing, but he undoubtedly got the job done. James averaged 25.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 2.3 steals, and 0.9 blocks through seven games, and his highlight of the series came in Game 2.
In the fourth quarter of Game 2, when Miami was up by 19 and looking to make a statement to even the series before heading back to San Antonio, LeBron James infamously met Tiago Splitter at the rim for one of the best blocks in NBA Finals history.
Via ClutchPoints: "LeBron James met Tiago Splitter at the SUMMIT for a huge block 12 years ago today ⛰️🚫"
However, Splitter is tired of seeing this highlight every year, as the former Spurs champion took to social media to respond to the post.
Via Tiago Splitter: "Are you guys posting this video every year!? 😂 dammm … it was great block tho 👊🏼"
James has had some incredible highlights throughout his eight NBA Finals appearances, however, he has just a 1-2 Finals record against the Spurs, so Tim Duncan and company ultimately can have the last laugh.