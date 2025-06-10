Kevin Durant Expected to be Traded Soon Amid Spurs, Knicks Reports
While Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo entered the offseason expected to be the top trade candidate this summer, it seems as though rumors have simmered down as a return to Milwaukee could be well in play. Therefore, that means Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant becomes the top available target, with teams all around the league expected to make offers.
In terms of those teams that could be interested, the New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, and Toronto Raptors are among the teams expected to pursue the former MVP. Looking at the timeline for when a deal could go down, a new report revealed when fans can expect Durant's new team to be announced.
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Durant is expected to be traded from the Suns in the coming weeks, as the move would signify a change in the franchise as they bring in new head coach, Jordan Ott. With the franchise looking to return to the NBA Finals after losing to the Bucks in 2021, the Suns could look in multiple directions for what compensation they seek for Durant.
If Durant were to get a move to the Spurs, it's likely that deal would feature some combination involving the 14th overall pick in this year's draft, along with guard Devin Vassell. With Phoenix lacking draft capital in the future, it could be in their best interest to acquire some in a Durant deal, making San Antonio a great option if so.
However, Durant's career has been full of surprises, such as his unlikely move to the Golden State Warriors back in 2016. Therefore, if Phoenix only cares about finding the best deal possible, there's no telling where the 15-time All-Star lands.
