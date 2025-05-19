Key Celtics Player Makes Bold Spurs Comparison After Playoff Elimination
The Boston Celtics have an uphill battle awaiting them after Jayson Tatum suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in Game 4 against the New York Knicks in the second round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
A series victory was going to be hard to come by without Tatum, but despite the early exit from the defending champions, a sense of confidence lingers in the building. Payton Pritchard spoke on it in the days following the end of the Celtics' season.
"Disappointing for sure," he said. "I don't look at it as a failure. I don't look at any situation like that as a failure. Failure is only when you stop trying to compete for something."
In Boston's case, it's competing for another NBA championship. And just because it didn't go back-to-back, doesn't mean it can't win again, at least in Pritchard's eyes. The shooting guard drew an interesting comparison to make his point.
"The Spurs, you consider them having a dynasty," he said. "They never went back to back. Are all those years they didn’t win a failure? Or did those years help them win the next championship?"
Gregg Popovich would argue the latter. San Antonio has long been known for its patience and player development, which ultimately helped it build a team that consistently made the playoffs or won 50 games a season.
The Celtics don't have quite the same reputation, but they will likely be near the top of the Eastern Conference for several years to come.
In that sense, perhaps the comparison is a bit more fair.
