Knicks' Tom Thibodeau Makes Heartfelt Gregg Popovich Statement

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau spoke on Gregg Popovich's recovery process before facing the San Antonio Spurs

Matt Guzman

Oct 30, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich watches his team play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center.
Oct 30, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich watches his team play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks normally make up a marquee matchup on a weekday evening. Except this time, several pieces are missing.

Jalen Brunson, who suffered a right ankle sprain during the Knicks' overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers a few weeks ago, is still sidelined for New York. On San Antonio's side, both Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox are out as they continue their recovery processes for deep vein thrombosis and left pinkie ligament damage, respectively.

But someone else on the Spurs' bench is missing, too.

Since Nov. 2, Mitch Johnson has taken Gregg Popovich's place as the Spurs' acting coach. Popovich suffered a mild stroke and has been prioritizing his health ever since, opting to forgo a return this season in hopes that next year, all three of him, Wembanyama and Fox will be back.

While the team and those around him remain optimistic, however, his missing presence is certainly felt.

"He's been a great ambassador for the game," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said prior to Wednesday's matchup. "He's had unbelievable impact on all of his coaches. What he means to the NBA, what he means to the city ... we're always thinking about him."

Thibodeau, now in his fifth season with the Knicks, has seen his fair share of Popovich throughout the years. And while he was focused on captaining New York to a second straight win as it chases a top-three seed in the Eastern Conference, he had time to speak on his colleague and friend.

Just like any other head coach in the NBA.

"We wish him well," Thibodeau said. "We know he's making steady progress. Whatever it is that he decides to do, we're with him 100 percent."

