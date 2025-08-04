Lakers Swap LeBron James, Bronny for $135 Million Star in Wild NBA Trade Idea
The Los Angeles Lakers and future Hall of Fame forward LeBron James have been in an interesting situation this NBA offseason, with many unsure where their relationship stands at this point. The Lakers have seemingly been prioritizing their relationship with Luka Doncic, pushing the argued GOAT to a second option.
Of course, it makes sense for the Lakers to start building around the 26-year-old superstar, who they just granted a huge contract extension, rather than the 40-year-old star on the brink of retirement, but the general expectations were that the franchise would try to win a championship while they are still playing together.
Of course, if James decides he wants to leave Los Angeles, he would have his say in where he wants to end up. A handful of potential suitors would certainly emerge, like the Cleveland Cavaliers, LA Clippers, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and Golden State Warriors, but an unexpected team could steal the show.
The San Antonio Spurs are one of the most intriguing teams for any star player, as 21-year-old superstar Victor Wembanyama is the NBA's next big thing, and it is only a matter of time until they are competing for a championship. If James wants to leave the Lakers, teaming up with Wembanyama and company for a year or two could be an intriguing move.
What would a LeBron-to-Spurs trade look like?
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey proposed a trade that sends LeBron and Bronny James to the Spurs in exchange for a young wing duo and two pick swaps.
San Antonio Spurs receive: LeBron James, Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers receive: Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, 2031 first-round pick swap (best of SAC), 2032 first-round pick swap
The James family duo is likely a package deal in any trade, and this is not too outlandish of an idea for the Spurs to consider.
Vassell is entering the second season of a five-year, $135 million contract, and while the Spurs would likely rather trade him away for a star they can keep long-term, he would be a necessary sacrifice if they really wanted to bring in James for the end of his career.
However, there is doubt on whether or not James will actually leave the Lakers.
It seems unlikely that the Lakers will part ways with James anytime soon, but the Spurs would undoubtedly be a consideration for the aging superstar. The Spurs have plenty of pieces to compete for a title as soon as possible, and while trading for James would mess up their timeline around Wembanyama, it is an intriguing avenue to explore.