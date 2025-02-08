LaMelo Ball's Absurd Three-Pointer in Spurs-Hornets Goes Viral
The festivities didn't seem to last long for the San Antonio Spurs.
In their second game with De'Aaron Fox on the roster, the Victor Wembanyama-led team hit the road against the Charlotte Hornets as their annual Rodeo Road Trip ensues. By halftime, the Hornets' lead was up to 12 points — thanks in part to LaMelo Ball.
With under 3 minutes to play in the second quarter, Ball received the ball on the right wing. Fox stood in front of him, ready to get out in front of a potential drive. Instead, the Hornets star let it fly off one foot. With the other, he bounced; seemingly knowing it was good.
The shot put the Hornets in front by 13 points — a lead they almost preserved heading to the locker room — and made waves on social media in the process.
"So smooth," one fan commented.
Midway through the third quarter, Charlotte holds a 13-point lead over the Spurs. Ball has 19 points on 8-for-18 shooting to lead all scoring. Behind him, Fox and Wembanyama have 13 and 12, respectively. Wembanyama is up to three blocks.
With a win, San Antonio would improve to 23-26 as its quest for .500 continues. If not, it might scream for some more adjustments now that Fox is in the fold.
Or perhaps they'll simply wait for Wembanyama's backup to return/arrive.
