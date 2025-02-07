LaMelo Ball's Injury Status for Spurs vs Hornets
Simply put, the Charlotte Hornets have been struggling. Charlotte currently has the second-longest losing streak in the NBA at six games. While the team isn't necessarily the most talented, they've also been battered with injuries.
Among those injured, has been Hornets superstar LaMelo Ball. Fortunately, it seems like there's a chance he could finally return on Friday night.
The Charlotte Hornets have listed LaMelo Ball as questionable against the San Antonio Spurs due to a left ankle sprain.
LaMelo has been missing in action since January 27 against the Los Angeles Lakers when he rolled his ankle after shooting a three-pointer. He's missed the last five games straight for the Hornets.
Availability has been a huge issue for LaMelo, but this season he was on a trajectory to playing the most games he's played since the 2021-22 NBA season. Through 31 games, he's averaged 28.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 5.3 rebounds on 42/34/82 shooting from the field.
For as unavailable as LaMelo has been throughout his career, he's truly ascended to an elite scorer this season. Making it all the more shocking that a player could average 28 points a game, but somehow not be elected to be an All-Star. Hopefully, he'll be able to come out and finally have some revenge on Friday night.
The Charlotte Hornets face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 7:00 p.m. EST on Friday.
