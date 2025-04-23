Latest Report on San Antonio Spurs Trading for Kevin Durant
With the offseason underway, the San Antonio Spurs have some questions to answer.
The young team fell short of the playoffs entirely for the second straight year with Victor Wembanyama, though extenuating circumstances accounted for all of it — De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama both missed significant time to close the season.
That said, San Antonio will look to build around its new duo as they return to the court for next season. That includes giving standout rookie Stephon Castle more leeway, drafting a high-upside lottery prospect, and potentially trading for more talent using both player assets and draft capital.
Regarding the latter, one name remains constant.
"Minnesota, New York, Miami and San Antonio rank as the most frequently cited potential Kevin Durant suitors," NBA insider Marc Stein recently wrote. "League sources, in particular, have been pinpointing the Timberwolves and Knicks depending on how their postseasons play out."
The Spurs have been linked to Durant dating as far as February's Trade Deadline, but hesitancy from Phoenix's front office stalled talks between the Suns and any potential suitor. If such an idea were to be revisited this summer, the expected return will likely be the center of the conversation.
They'll certainly have competition if they are interested in making a deal for Durant, but as Stein reported, it seems as if there are more realistic option for the 15-time All-Star.
