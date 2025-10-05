'Learning From Everybody': Carter Bryant Reflects on First Training Camp
SAN ANTONIO — Carter Bryant's only criteria when choosing a karaoke song is whether or not he knows the words.
"That's the only thing I care about," the San Antonio Spurs rookie said following the team's annual Silver & Black Scrimmage.
READ MORE: How Injury Helped Wembanyama Shape Perspective
Bryant, who sang third in a group of Harrison Ingram, Dylan Harper, David Jones-Garcia and Riley Minix, opted for Mario's "Let Me Love You." Luckily, he'd grown up belting the tune in his mother's car.
But he still has vocal work to do.
"I wish I could sing," Bryant said. "If I could sing, that would be all of the infinity stones. That'd be nice. But I guess basketball is cool, too."
Bryant's singing escapade came after a largely successful scrimmage. Midway through the second half, the forward switched from Team Black to Team Silver in lieu of an injured Stephon Castle, whose collision with Victor Wembanyama ended his night early.
"It's a crazy world we live in," Bryant joked of his mid-game trade.
Bryant knocked down a 3-pointer from the right wing after two unsuccessful tries early on; the rookie was heavily involved on offense, even without the drawn play for him. Learning to impact the game without being the center of attention came with his training camp education.
"For me, the biggest thing is just learning from everybody," Bryant said. "There's so many guys on the team with so much experience ... everybody has something for you to learn."
If Devin Vassell heard that testimony, he'd have fulfilled his duty.
"Carter, Dylan, some of the younger guys on our team," he said, "to see that just goes to show you’ve got to put in work. You’ve got to be ready to work to be able to get to where you want to be."
Coming from Arizona, Bryant is expected to play a large role on defense for San Antonio, adding to a strong defensive corps already featuring Wembanyama, Jeremy Sochan, Castle and Luke Kornet.
If his shot — which hasn't been a concern for his teammates or coaches — continues to develop, he then becomes a two-way weapon.
All of it has been part of his transition to the NBA.
"There's certain things that are just (being taught) at a higher level," Bryant said, "but there's other things where it's a whole new concept. You don't really understand it. It's been a little bit of both."
READ MORE: Carter Bryant Finding Way Early with Spurs
Bryant is aware of ESPN's Tim Legler's bold proclamation that he could become a future Defensive Player of the Year a few seasons down the road. It doesn't take up much real estate in his head.
"You don't get that compliment without many reasons," Bryant said. "I think ... understanding what it's going to take to get there, it's a ton of work."
The rookie is willing to put in that work. But even if it were his Year 1 goal, Bryant would have a 7-foot-4 roadblock in his path.
"I really appreciate the comment," Bryant laughed, "but it's going to be hard with that big boy behind me."
Since arriving in San Antonio, Bryant has joined the ranks of teammates marveling at Wembanyama's capabilities. Beyond the obvious, it was the Frenchman's personality that caught Bryant's attention.
"Everybody makes mistakes," Bryant said. "(Wembanyama is) the first one to take accountability. He's the first one on the floor to come talk to you. He's one to lift you up ... but he's going to demand the best out of you."
Wembanyama's reasoning for the latter checks out.
"He wants to be one of the best to ever do it," Bryant said. "If not the best."
READ MORE: Spurs' Sochan Contract Decision Looms as Season Nears
The same goes for Bryant; the rookie is "right there with him." But as his first NBA training camp comes to a close, he's looking forward to what he can accomplish with the Spurs.
Mitch Johnson, who claims the job of setting the standard, is all for it. Especially with the regular season just over the horizon.
“We’re going to wake up, do the work of the day that’s called,” Johnson said. “There’s no motto. There’s no lightning rod word. We’re just going to work.”