'Within Arm's Reach': Carter Bryant Finding Way Early with Summer Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — Carter Bryant's entire childhood was right in front of him.
Walking into breakfast at the San Antonio Spurs' training facility, Bryant caught a glimpse of three individuals. All were team legends.
Manu Ginóbili, one of Bryant's favorite players as a kid, was first, followed by Tim Duncan and "El Jefe" Gregg Popovich, fresh off a change in roles from head coach to full-time president of basketball operations. Each of them greeted the rookie and told them he was "a helluva" player.
"Oh my gosh," Bryant said, recalling his reaction to meeting the trio in person for the first time. "These dudes know my name."
They weren't the only ones. Hailing from the University of Arizona, Bryant had oft heard comparisons to Spurs great Sean Elliott, who now serves in a team broadcasting role. Upon meeting him, the prophecy was fulfilled.
It's no wonder Bryant's head was slightly spinning.
"They're so excited to be here," Spurs Summer League coach Mike Noyes said of Bryant and San Antonio's other rookie, Dylan Harper. "Some of that has been dialing them back a little. They've wanted to be in the gym all the time."
Harper, who's managing a mild groin injury, will miss the Spurs’ first three games of the summer at the California Classic — part of their annual trip West — hosted this year by the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.
But Bryant is good to go; he already has his directive from Noyes.
"He's got to be able to guard," the coach said, "and he'll find his way. He's clear on his role, and (while) we don't expect him to have all the answers, he's got to set the tone on defense."
Turns out, that was an easy ask of the 19-year-old.
“Everybody wants to score the ball,” Bryant said. “But how do I separate myself? How do I get those early minutes? How do I find myself on the floor? Defense is something I can do to get on the floor.”
Bryant's words echoed those of Stephon Castle, who stood in his shoes a summer ago as the No. 4 overall pick looking to crack San Antonio's rotation. He, too, leaned on his defense, and when Bryant arrived to the practice facility for the beginning of practice, Castle was there.
"He's like an older brother to me," Bryant said.
The pair shared the same agency prior to joining the NBA. They aren't strangers to also sharing a gym, but being on the same team is a new experience for both of them.
In Bryant's quest for extending the Spurs' streak of Rookie of the Year winners, Castle has helped it seem achievable.
"It's within arm's reach," Bryant said. "Seeing how he carries himself. Seeing how he approaches everything, mentally and physically. That's something I can take from him."
He added: "It would be nice to add a third one."
Beyond basketball, Bryant has begun to learn more about the community that surrounds the Spurs. His mother, Sabrina, is an American Sign Language interpreter, which has placed the deaf community close to his heart — coincidentally where the rookie has seen the sign for "Spurs" go.
When he wanders around Tuscon, he's been asked about Elliott. Now that he's in San Antonio, he'll be compared to some of the team's other defense-first stars like Castle, Jeremy Sochan and, to an extent, Victor Wembanyama.
Bryant tries not to entertain any of them.
"I try not to compare myself to anybody else," he said. "I'm just going to put my shoes on, lace them up and get ready to compete."
Still, he adds an eccentric personality to the Spurs possessing all the traits needed to be successful early, just like Castle and Wembanyama. It's part of why the team was enamored with him at No. 14.
"He moves really well," Noyes said after speaking highly of Bryant's character. "That is a huge reason why we drafted him. The bonus to that? Offensively, he's very skilled. We believe he can build out over the years."
For Bryant, that starts with defense, but doesn't end there. Despite being fluent in ASL, the rookie is still yelled at by his extended family in Puerto Rico for his lack of Spanish proficiency. He hopes to fix that problem by bugging Ginóbili for lessons, perhaps over breakfast.
"That would be a good start," Bryant said. "I see him in there all the time."
Until then, the rookie will make his rounds in practice and work on his defense for the California Classic and NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas. With Harper out, he'll be the one leading the charge for the Summer Spurs.
Like other things, that's an easy ask.
"I feel like I can do everything," Bryant said, "but for me, I'm (trying to) understand my role. Understand what Mike (Noyes) and Mitch (Johnson) need me to do on the floor. That's my main priority."