LeBron James Gets Honest on San Antonio Spurs, Gregg Popovich
LeBron James is back in the NBA Playoffs chasing what could end up being a fifth championship, but before he hit the court for Game 2 of his Los Angeles Lakers' first-round matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he took some time to sit down with Steve Nash.
Nash and James have continued the "Mind the Game" podcast this season after J.J. Redick left to become the Lakers' coach in the offseason. Tuesday morning, the discussion went back in time to a little over a decade ago.
In the 2014 NBA Finals, Tim Duncan's San Antonio Spurs got their revenge over James' Miami Heat after falling short the year before. Beyond those two years, however, James has seen plenty of the Spurs, including being swept in the 2007 NBA Finals by them while still with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
"When you play the Spurs, not only are you trying to defeat the Hall of Fame players," James began, "you're also trying to defeat the Hall of Fame coach."
The "Hall of Fame coach," of course, is Gregg Popovich. Since the 76-year-old took over the Spurs' head coaching vacancy in 1996 — firing then-coach Bob Hill before assuming the role — he's amassed five NBA championships, including two over James, and become the winningest coach in NBA history.
His extensive tenure explains James' familiarity.
"You look to the sideline, and you got Pop over there," James said, "and he's like ... on the floor as well, but standing on the sideline. They're not going to beat themselves. You know that. So you're already mentally drained before you even get into it."
James did manage to defeat the Spurs in the 2013 NBA Finals to secure his third title, but since then — save for 2014 — Popovich's Spurs haven't returned.
For James' sake, perhaps that's a good thing.
