LeBron James Gets Honest on San Antonio Spurs, Gregg Popovich

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James spoke about facing the San Antonio Spurs and Gregg Popovich on his "Mind the Game" podcast

Dec 30, 2020; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) greet each other before a game at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2020; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) greet each other before a game at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
LeBron James is back in the NBA Playoffs chasing what could end up being a fifth championship, but before he hit the court for Game 2 of his Los Angeles Lakers' first-round matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he took some time to sit down with Steve Nash.

Nash and James have continued the "Mind the Game" podcast this season after J.J. Redick left to become the Lakers' coach in the offseason. Tuesday morning, the discussion went back in time to a little over a decade ago.

In the 2014 NBA Finals, Tim Duncan's San Antonio Spurs got their revenge over James' Miami Heat after falling short the year before. Beyond those two years, however, James has seen plenty of the Spurs, including being swept in the 2007 NBA Finals by them while still with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"When you play the Spurs, not only are you trying to defeat the Hall of Fame players," James began, "you're also trying to defeat the Hall of Fame coach."

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Poppovich
Dec 9, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Poppovich gestures during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The "Hall of Fame coach," of course, is Gregg Popovich. Since the 76-year-old took over the Spurs' head coaching vacancy in 1996 — firing then-coach Bob Hill before assuming the role — he's amassed five NBA championships, including two over James, and become the winningest coach in NBA history.

His extensive tenure explains James' familiarity.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James
Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) on the court during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"You look to the sideline, and you got Pop over there," James said, "and he's like ... on the floor as well, but standing on the sideline. They're not going to beat themselves. You know that. So you're already mentally drained before you even get into it."

James did manage to defeat the Spurs in the 2013 NBA Finals to secure his third title, but since then — save for 2014 — Popovich's Spurs haven't returned.

For James' sake, perhaps that's a good thing.

MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

