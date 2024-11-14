Live Updates: San Antonio Spurs Host Washington Wizards
The San Antonio Spurs look to win consecutive games for the second time this season on Wednesday as they host a Washington Wizards team riding a five-game losing streak.
Wednesday's game will be the Spurs fourth in a a five-game home stand after San Antonio destroyed Sacramento 116-96 on Monday with superstar Victor Wembanyama leading the way with 34-points and 14-rebounds.
Julian Champagnie added 13 points for the Spurs, with Devin Vassell and Chris Paul each scoring 12, Keldon Johnson scoring 11 and Harrison Barnes and Stephon Castle tallying 10 apiece. Paul also had 11 assists in the win.
Washington is coming off a 107-92 loss to the Houston Rockets on Monday and has lost each of the five games in the current losing streak by at least 13 points or more. The Wizards last win came on Oct. 30 on the road against the Atlanta Hawks.
The Spurs haven't won at home against the Wizards since the 2021-22 season, and with a win on Wednesday would get back to .500 on the season.
Pregame
Inactives for Wednesday
Washington Wizards: Tristan Vukcevic, Malcolm Brogdon, Saddiq Bey
San Antonio Spurs: David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, Tre Jones, Riley Minix, Jeremy Sochan