Luka Doncic's Final Injury Status for Lakers-Spurs
The Los Angeles Lakers will still be somewhat shorthanded as they face off against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, but they'll have one of their big guns available.
The injury-hobbled Spurs head to Crypto.com Arena for a rematch with the Lakers on Monday night. During their last meeting with the 17-time champions, Victor Wembanyama led the way with 23 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists in the Spurs' 126-102 win over the Lakers back in January.
While the Spurs are severely short-handed in Los Angeles, the Lakers were dealt some great news just hours before tip-off. Lakers beat reporter, Khobi Price reported that the club has upgraded Luka Doncic and Dorian Finney-Smith to be available for Monday's contest.
Despite rolling his ankle, Doncic led the Lakers to a 107-96 win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, while notching 33 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists.
Doncic struggled when he initially joined the Los Angeles after a shocking trade from the Dallas Mavericks, but he seems to figured things out recently. In Doncic's last five games with the Lakers, he's averaged 33.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 7.6 assists on 42/41/86 shooting from the field.
The Lakers will still be missing LeBron James and Rui Hachimura, but having Luka Doncic should be more than enough to take down the shorthanded San Antonio Spurs.
The Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs face off at 10:30 p.m. EST on Monday.
