Major Report on Expected Kevin Durant Trade Date
For months, it's been widely reported that the Phoenix Suns were going to trade superstar forward Kevin Durant. After eagerly awaiting with nonstop reports, it seems like the end may be finally coming soon.
According to a report from longtime Phoenix Suns insider John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports, a Kevin Durant deal is very close.
Via @Gambo987: "A Kevin Durant deal is very close. Phoenix continues to work with multiple teams to get the deal they want and I expect it will happen today or tomorrow."
Numerous teams have been linked to Durant throughout the trade saga, including the San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, and the LA Clippers. Most reports have indicated that the Spurs are one of the top teams Durant is interested in joining.
"The Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets are 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant's preferred trade destinations out of Phoenix, sources tell ESPN," Shams Charania said last week. "Those across the NBA have been made aware in recent days that those are the three teams that Durant would commit to long-term."
However, where Durant wants to join and where the Suns can receive the most value for him are two different things. It remains to be seen which team Durant joins, but all options seem to be on the table.
While Sunday night may have all eyes on Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder, Kevin Durant will likely dominate the news cycle if the trade does finally happen.
