Massive Injury Report for Spurs vs 76ers Injury Report

The San Antonio Spurs are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.
This will be the second and final meeting of the regular season. The Spurs fell short in their first meeting, with a final score of 111-106. The game came down to the wire in the fourth quarter, but Tyrese Maxey played the role of the hero for the 76ers and helped carry them to a win.
The Spurs have six players listed on the injury report: Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Riley Minix, Charles Bassey, David Duke Jr., and Harrison Ingram.
Victor Wembanyama is OUT due to deep vein thrombosis of his right shoulder.
De'Aaron Fox is OUT due to surgery on his left fifth finger.
Riley Minix is out due to his two-way contract, Charles Bassey is out due to an acute-on-chronic bone bruise of his left knee, David Duke Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, and Harrison Ingram is out due to his two-way contract.
The 76ers have 10 players listed on their injury report: Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, Adem Bona, Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, Kyle Lowry, Jared McCain, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Lonnie Walker IV.
Joel Embiid is OUT due to left knee injury management.
Paul George is OUT due to left groin injury recovery.
Tyrese Maxey is OUT due to a lower back sprain and a finger sprain.
Adem Bona is out with a left ankle sprain, Andre Drummond is out with a left toe sprain, Eric Gordon is out with right wrist surgery, Kyle Lowry is out with right hip injury management, Jared McCain is out with left knee meniscus surgery, Kelly Oubre Jr. is out with a right knee sprain, and Lonnie Walker IV is probable with a concussion.
The San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
