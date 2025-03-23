Massive San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors Injury Report
The San Antonio Spurs are on the road for the next three games, their first stop is in Canada as they take on the Toronto Raptors.
Sunday night's game will be the first time the two teams face each other this season. In the last three years, the Spurs have only won once against the Raptors, which was on February 12, 2024, and ended in a blowout victory of 122-99.
The Spurs are coming into this game with six players listed on their injury report: De'Aaron Fox, Victor Wembanyama, Charles Bassey, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix.
De'Aaron Fox is listed as OUT as he has tendon surgery on his left fifth finger.
Victor Wembanyama is OUT with deep vein thrombosis of his right shoulder.
Charles Bassey is out with an acute-on-chronic bone bruise of his left knee, David Duke Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix are also out due to their two-way contract.
The Raptors have eight players listed on their injury report: Brandon Ingram, Ulrich Chomche, Gradey Dick, A.J. Lawson, Jakob Poetl, Immanuel Quickley, Jared Rhoden, and Ja'Kobe Walter.
Brandon Ingram is OUT with a left ankle sprain.
Ulrich Chomche is out with a partial proximal MCL tear in his right knee, Gradey Dick is out with a right knee bone bruise, A.J. Lawson is out due to his two-way contract, Jakob Poetl is out due to rest, Immanuel Quickley is out due to rest, Jared Rhoden is out due to his two-way contract, and Ja'Kobe Walter is questionable with a right hip flexor injury.
The San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors will face off at 6:00 p.m. EST.
