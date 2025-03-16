NBA Admits Mistake in Spurs-Pelicans Game
The San Antonio Spurs took down the New Orleans Pelicans 119-115 on Saturday night, earning their second win in their last three games.
The Spurs were led by Devin Vassell with 22 points but had four bench players in double-digit scoring to take them over the edge. The Spurs have been severely underwhelming since the All-Star break as they deal with some significant injuries, but Saturday's close win was a good test for them.
While San Antonio came out with the victory, the final stretch did not come without an officiating mistake.
The NBA released its Last Two Minute Report for Saturday's Spurs-Pelicans matchup, admitting a mistake.
With just 27 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the Spurs up 116-111, the officials missed a foul that would have sent the Pelicans to the free-throw line. Pelicans guard CJ McCollum rose up for a deep two, drawing contact from Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan on the attempt, but no foul was called.
"Sochan (SAS) is drawn into the air and moving towards McCollum (NOP) when he comes down into McCollum's body, which affects his upward shooting motion," the NBA commented.
This would have sent McCollum to the free-throw line for two shots, but Pelicans big man Kelly Olynyk ultimately scored a layup on the possession anyway. This missed call does not seem to have had an impact on the final result, but it was an officiating mistake in a vital moment nonetheless.
