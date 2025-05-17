NBA Executive's Bold Cooper Flagg, Victor Wembanyama Comparison
The Dallas Mavericks jumped to the top of the 2025 NBA Draft lottery, winning the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes to add an elite prospect to their already-talented team.
Flagg, 18, is one of the most polished prospects the league has seen, and there is a reason he is the undisputed first-overall pick. As a freshman at Duke, Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game with 48.1/38.5/84.0 shooting splits, shining in nearly every aspect of the game.
Of course, Flagg is the top prospect in this year's class, but is he as good as everyone is making him out to be? An anonymous NBA executive does not think he compares to some of the recent first-overall picks.
The Ringer's Howard Beck reports that an anonymous executive claims Flagg is not in the "same class" as guys like Victor Wembanyama and Zion Williamson.
"One team executive says Flagg has 'superstar' potential but stopped short of calling him a future MVP candidate," Beck wrote. "Another said Flagg has a high chance of becoming an All-Star but is not in the same tier as recent no. 1 picks like Wembanyama and Zion Williamson, who were considered can’t-miss generational prospects. A third exec mused that Flagg might top out as a 'very good' player 'but not a star.'"
Flagg is an elite prospect, but Wembanyama's hype coming into the league certainly exceeded Flagg's. Flagg is much closer to other former Duke star Zion Williamson than he is to Wembanyama in terms of their ceilings heading into the draft, but his potential is still undeniably high.