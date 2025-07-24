NBA Executives Make Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper Prediction
The 2025 NBA Draft showcased a very talented class, especially the first couple of prospects off the board. The first two picks on draft night were exactly what everyone expected. The Dallas Mavericks selected Cooper Flagg with the first pick, and Dylan Harper went number two to the San Antonio Spurs.
Flagg and Harper faced off for a highly anticipated Summer League matchup, and the two rookie stars did not disappoint. Now, fans are gearing up for what they will be able to do during their actual rookie campaigns.
Flagg, 18, is a 6-foot-9 forward with elite defensive skills and all the tools to be a force on offense, making him one of the most impressive two-way prospects in recent memory.
Harper, on the other hand, is a much different prospect. The 6-foot-6 combo guard has an elite offensive game, whether it be getting downhill to the basket, pulling up for mid-range, or setting up his teammates. Harper should have no trouble adjusting to the NBA level.
Now, however, the debate will be about who will win the NBA Rookie of the Year next season. ESPN's Jeremy Woo polled a group of 20 anonymous NBA executives and scouts, asking who will be the 2025-26 Rookie of the Year.
As many would expect, the results were clear. Flagg received 17 of the 20 votes, while Harper was in second place with just two.
"The early Rookie of the Year front-runner isn't exactly a surprise: Flagg was the No. 1 pick for good reason and is considered not only the top prospect but perhaps the most NBA-ready player in the class," Woo wrote.
"The caveat, as mentioned by a few of our voters, is that Flagg may not wind up leading the rookie class in scoring. He's still developing as a shot creator, and the Mavericks shouldn't need him to carry an outsized load in that respect," Woo continued. "...In the end, voters widely predict Flagg's star power and winning impact will drive the award voting."