Chris Paul just announced the 2025-26 season will be his last, so let's look back on what he's accomplished in his career



2nd All-Time in assists

2nd All-Time in steals

Top 15 All-Time in games

12x NBA All-Star

11x All-NBA

6x Steals Leader



Top _ PG of all-time?



