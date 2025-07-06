NBA Fans React to Chris Paul's Massive Retirement Statement
SAN ANTONIO — Chris Paul wants to be home in time to hug Granny.
Since he joined the NBA in 2005, Paul's grandmother, who he only refers to as "Granny," hasn't missed watching one of his games. She'll text him once the final buzzer sounds and often give him a call.
She's one of the biggest reasons for Paul's decision to play one more season.
"Those moments," Paul said in a recent interview with Jemele Hill. "I don't get to see her and hug her, along with all of my uncles and aunts, as much as I'd love to."
Beyond his grandparents, who reside in Winston-Salem, N.C., Paul also calls Los Angeles home. It's where his wife, Jada, and his two children, Chris Jr. and Camryn, reside. And while Paul has been "blessed" enough to provide for them from afar the last several seasons, he's eager to return home.
"I love to play basketball, but I love my kids and my family more," Paul said. "That is going to weigh a huge part on my decision on what happens next year.”
A year from now? According to Paul, it's all-but official.
"Straight up," Paul said, announcing that the 2025-26 campaign would be his last. "At most, a year ... I'm not going to lie to you."
It took a week for the news to circulate social media, but fans had plenty to say about the 20-year veteran's informal retirement annoucement.
"Legendary career," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Going to be an elite (head coach)."
"Another legend retiring," another added.
"Damn, man," one more wrote. "Time really flew like that."
Last season, Paul appeared in all 82 games for the San Antonio Spurs, averaging 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists on 43 percent shooting from the field.
Signing with the Spurs afforded the point guard a starting role while still playing mentor for the team's younger talents in Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle, but with their continued ascent toward the top of the Western Conference, a new suitor — one closer to home — in free agency is likely in the cards for what could be Paul's final run.
He still doesn't have an NBA championship. But he's got one more year.
"I just finished my 20th season, which is a blessing in of itself," Paul said. "I've been in the NBA for more than half of my life ... these years you do not get back with your kids, with your family."
