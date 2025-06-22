NBA Fans React to Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade to Rockets
SAN ANTONIO — In a deal that can't be finalized until July 6, the Phoenix Suns have agreed to trade 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets.
The deal includes Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and five future second-round picks and marks the end of a weeks-long saga in which Durant made clear he was ready to move to what is expected to be the final destination of his career.
In every season since making an NBA Finals run with Chris Paul in 2021, Phoenix has been eliminated in the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs or earlier; a trio of Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker spearheaded the latter two seasons.
Despite a lack of success — the Suns are moving to their third coach in as many seasons — Durant has shown no signs of regression individually. The 36-year-old averaged 26.6 points, six rebounds and 4.2 assists on 52 percent shooting from the field in 62 games played.
From beyond the arc, the forward logged the highest conversion rate of his career (43 percent) with a minimum of 50 games played. He'll now join an already talented Houston squad featuring Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson and Alperen Şengün fresh off earning the West's No. 2 seed.
Phoenix's return wasn't as mighty as it had hoped, but with no leverage given Durant's expensive expiring contract, trading into the top-10 with additional draft capital was as much as it could've hope for.
Safe to say, NBA fans had a ball when the news broke.
"Both teams lost this trade," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
"This trade got 'panic button' written all over it," another wrote.
"Houston isn't messing around," one more added optimistically.
The Suns now have three first-round picks and eight second-round picks eligible to be traded, giving them further roster flexibility. Without Durant's contract, they also add more cap space as they look to retool behind first-year coach Jordan Ott.
The San Antonio Spurs may have missed out, but given they weren't included in Phoenix's final discussions — that honor was offered to Houston and the Miami Heat — they aren't feeling shorted.
Now, their sights are set on the draft in Brooklyn, N.Y.
