NBA Fans React to De'Aaron Fox's Instagram Post
Win No. 2 for the San Antonio Spurs in the De'Aaron Fox era didn't come as easily as they might have liked, but they got it done.
For the first time since the three-team trade was completed, both Victor Wembanyama and Fox notched 30 points en route to a 10-point victory over the Washington Wizards. Unsurprisingly, there existed an adjustment period, especially given two one-point losses that would have put the Spurs at 4-0 since Fox's arrival.
As for the point guard himself, he was just glad to be there.
Fox posted a slew of photos from the Spurs' victory over the Wizards to Instagram Tuesday afternoon, which garnered some positive attention from both teammates and fans.
"He’s so tuff man," one fan wrote.
"💆🏽" Jeremy Sochan said.
"Yea fox," Blake Wesley added.
In four games with the Spurs, Fox has averaged just over 21 points per game to go along with 8.5 assists and 2.3 steals. The Spurs are 2-2 in that span but still sit just a few games back from the Western Conference's No. 10 seed, which would put them in the NBA's Play-In Tournament.
Next up for the Spurs is another East Coast contest, this time against the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics, where Fox and Wembanyama will look to secure a second straight win before the All-Star Break.
Tipoff from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. EST Wednesday.
