NBA Fans React to Giannis Antetokounmpo's Appearance With Spurs Rookie

San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper recently appeared in an advertisement for Giannis Antetokounmpo's new Nike shoe

Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
SAN ANTONIO — It didn't take long for Dylan Harper to recognize the apogee of Giannis Antetokounmpo's work ethic.

"He not going to leave the spot until it's perfect," the San Antonio Spurs' rookie said, citing a workout with the Milwaukee Bucks star earlier this year. "I was trying to play 1-on-1 the whole time with him."

Both Harper and former Rutgers teammate Ace Bailey were seen in the gym with Antetokounmpo working through shooting drills and catching up. The reasoning became clearer on Tuesday.

In a new advertisement for Antetokounmpo's upcoming Nike Giannis Freak 7 shoe, both Harper and Bailey were given roles. Harper's appearance, especially, caught the attention of several fans on social media.

"Love seeing Giannis repping the new Freak 7s with the next gen(eration) like Ace and Dylan," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Look at (Harper) just running people over!" another fan wrote.

"This commercial is (fire)," another added. "The sneaker is nice, too."

Harper and Bailey haven't been in the league long enough to earn their own signature shoe line, but while one spends time with Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio and the other at the forefront of the Utah Jazz, they'll be biding their time.

In other words, both rookies are likely to don the Freak 7s along with Antetokounmpo from time to time.

