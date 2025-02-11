NBA Fans React to Jaylen Brown Injury News Before Celtics-Spurs
After defeating the Washington Wizards on Monday night, De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama have a major test ahead of them in the form of the reigning NBA champions.
The Boston Celtics have won three straight, keeping them in the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Led by Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown, the Celtics have arguably the best duo in the NBA and the success this season backs it up.
Brown missed the latest Celtics game on Monday against the Miami Heat and is in jeopardy of missing Wednesday’s game in Boston.
The Celtics have listed Brown as questionable to play on Wednesday due to right knee swelling. Celtics fans have reacted in many different ways ahead of the first game of a back-to-back stretch. Fans reacted to the early injury status released on Tuesday.
"Please play big bro," one fan said.
"Sad news for Boston fans," a fan commented.
"Take my knee ankle and shoulder," one fan said jokingly.
Another fan commented, "I guess they are just extending resting holiday."
This season, Brown is averaging 22.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists while shooting 46/32/75 splits from the field.
With how dominant Brown is on the court, the Celtics could use his talent against a Spurs team led by De’Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama. The Celtics have still proved to be able to win without Brown, with a 6-2 record to prove it.
