NBA Fans React to Jayson Tatum Injury News for Celtics-Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics are facing off at the Frost Bank Center this Saturday night.
As it currently stands in the Western Conference standings, the Spurs are four games out of the 10th seed and 3.5 games out of the 9th seed. They still have the potential to make the play-in tournament, but they can't afford to drop any games going forward, and Saturday's matchup with the Celtics is bound to be a challenge as they have the third-best record in the NBA.
The Spurs are currently shorthanded with the loss of Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, meaning the path to the play-in is an uphill battle. San Antonio thought they might have had an advantage due to the recent injury reports for the Celtics, however, their latest report has put an end to that.
The Celtics officially released their injury report for Saturday's game, and one key name is no longer listed. Jayson Tatum is AVAILABLE and will be playing against the Spurs.
Tatum has been averaging 27.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.1 steals a game in the 66 games he played in this season.
Fans have quickly taken in the news and jumped onto social media to share their thoughts on the Celtics report.
"TATUM NOT ON THE LIST BANGGGG," one fan said.
"Tatum hates sitting out lmao bro said take me off the injury report I’m good to go," said another excited fan.
"TATUM IS BACK," another fan exclaimed.
It's up to the Spurs on Saturday to put a damper on the Celtics star's return to the court and hand them their 20th loss of the season.
